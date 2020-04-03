JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a cautious start; PM Modi to speak shortly

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A major trigger for the markets today will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message at 9 am wherein the PM will speak to the nation on control of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his video-conference with chief ministers yesterday, Modi called for staggered movement of people after the lockdown. Coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 2,069 people and caused 53 deaths in India, while across the world, infections have crossed one million. The World Bank yesterday approved $1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors will also react to India's sombre manufacturing activity data for March and stock-specific action.

GLOBAL CUES
 
Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels. Brent futures rose 21 per cent to settle at $29.94 a barrel.

Following the surge in oil, world equity markets climbed on Thursday. On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.72 per cent.

Asian markets also looked to latch onto Wall Street’s overnight gains  Japan's Nikkei traded 0.7 per cent higher in Friday's early deals, and Australia’s benchmark was up 1.5 per cent in early trade. Hong Kong stocks though were trading with half a per cent cut.

(with inputs from Reuters)

