MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points in pre-open, Nifty tops 11,600

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
Markets are set for a volatile session today with investors eyeing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech as well as the monthly derivative contracts expiry. Investors will also track the GST council meeting as well as the annual general meeting of Tata Sons. 

Apart from these, corporate results and stock-specific moves will be the focus.

Telecom stocks will be in focus today after Trai said the industry lost over 56 lakh wireless subscribers in May amid the nationwide lockdown. READ MORE

Hindustan Aeronautics is also set to trade actively at the bourses today after the company said that the government plans to sell as much as 15 per cent stake in the company through a public offering of shares. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 51 companies including NMDC, and Avanti Feeds are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Global cues
In the US, the Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.7 per cent overnight on upbeat corporate results. Asian stocks, however, made a cautious start, with Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi both trading half a per cent lower. Meanwhile, Hang Seng dipped over 1 per cent.

