MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends indicate a negative start; HDFC in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Global cues, coronavirus-related developments, and stock-specific action will be the top triggers for the markets today. In India, the confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 9,205 and the death toll mounted to 331 so far, according to the Worldometer.

In another development, the World Bank has scaled down India’s GDP growth projection to 1.5-2.8 per cent from the earlier 6.1 per cent for the current fiscal year, which would be the lowest economic expansion since the balance of payments crisis of 1991-92. In terms of marco data, CPI inflation for March will be released later in the day. 

GLOBAL CUES
 
And, in the end, let's have a look at global cues for today's trade. The US Futures and Asian stocks were largely lower in Monday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi slipped over 0.5 per cent each.

In commodities, oil jumped on Monday after major oil producers reached a deal for a record 10 million barrels per day output cut to support oil prices amid the pandemic. Consequently, Brent crude futures rose over 5 per cent to $33.19 a barrel early Monday.

(with inputs from Reuters)

