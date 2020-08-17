JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open on a strong note; Telcos in focus

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
The Indian markets are likely to start this week on a strong footing, with the SGX Nifty indicating an open around 80 points higher from the last close. Investors will eye global cues for the overall market trend while corporate results are likely to induce stock-specific reactions.

Telecom stocks will remain in focus as the Supreme Court will again hear the AGR case today. In last week's hearing, the Supreme Court had directed telecom companies under insolvency to submit details of spectrum sharing agreements that they have entered into.
Results today

A total of 37 companies, including Can Fin Homes, Petronet LNG, and Suven Pharmaceuticals, are set to report their quarterly earnings today.  

Global cues

This morning, in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX200 were trading with 0.8 per cent cut while the Hang Seng index gained 0.6 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.02 per cent lower at 562.

