JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Biocon

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai | PTI
Investors will track global cues, which are largely positive, today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second tranche of stimulus announcements worth Rs 3.16 trillion were largely focused largely on migrant workers. 

Although, agri and housing-related stocks will remain in focus as the range of benefits announced also covered the two sectors. Besides that, market participants will focus on corporate results, Covid-19 related newsflow, oil price movement and the Rupee's trajectory.
 
RESULTS TODAY

Today, a total of 12 companies including Cipla, Aaarti Drugs, and M&M Finance are scheduled to announce their results

GLOBAL CUES
 
Wall Street surged overnight as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 per cent.

Asian stocks also rose on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.2 per cent, Australian ASX 200 rose 0.7 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent.
 
In commodity markets, Brent crude futures settled 6.7 per cent up at $31.13 a barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<