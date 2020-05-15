MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices

- 50 days of lockdown: Indian markets are among the biggest losers globally
- HNIs steer clear of illiquid investments after Covid-19 outbreak
- Stock markets fall sharply as stimulus package fails to lift sentiment
- Bonds rally as traders estimate govt's stimulus likely to see limited spend
- Sebi relaxes 25% minimum public shareholding norms, deadline postponed
- Escorts re-rating hinges on tractor volume recovery, tie-up with Kobuta
- Relief to SBI on the cards; investors should await clarity on asset quality
- Sebi grants temporary relief to companies from public float norms
- Market Wrap, May 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Bharti Infratel extends rally on heavy volumes, surges 30% in 6 days
SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices
Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai | PTI
Investors will track global cues, which are largely positive, today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second tranche of stimulus announcements worth Rs 3.16 trillion were largely focused largely on migrant workers.
Although, agri and housing-related stocks will remain in focus as the range of benefits announced also covered the two sectors. Besides that, market participants will focus on corporate results, Covid-19 related newsflow, oil price movement and the Rupee's trajectory.
RESULTS TODAY
Today, a total of 12 companies including Cipla, Aaarti Drugs, and M&M Finance are scheduled to announce their results
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street surged overnight as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 per cent.
Asian stocks also rose on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.2 per cent, Australian ASX 200 rose 0.7 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent.
In commodity markets, Brent crude futures settled 6.7 per cent up at $31.13 a barrel.
