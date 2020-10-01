JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up over 100 pts; CAMS, Chemcon to list today

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and CAMS to list at the bourses today. Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
The Indian markets are expected to open higher today, on the back of favourable global cues. Besides, stock-specific developments, new listings, macro-data, and auto sales data will be the major drivers for the markets today. September auto sales numbers will start pouring in from today which will cause stock-specific fluctuations. The markets, meanwhile, will remain shut on Friday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. 
Reliance Industries will once again be in focus after the company announced that US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail. Meanwhile, another US-based private equity firm General Atlantic has also announced investing Rs 3,675 crore for a 0.84 per cent stake in Reliance Retail.

Cinema and leisure related stocks are expected to trade actively today after the central government allowed reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with effect from October 15 with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity. Besides, ONGC, Oil India, and city gas distribution stocks may remain under pressure today after the government cut natural gas prices cut by 25 per cent.

New listings
 
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals will debut at the bourses today after finalising issue price at the higher end at Rs 340 per share. Computer Age Management Services will also list its shares today, with the issue price fixed at Rs 1,230 per share.

Global cues

In the US, the Dow Jones rose 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent on the hope for a breakthrough in stimulus negotiations.

In Asia, markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for a holiday.

 

