We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

All eyes are now on the second tranche of stimulus measures from the government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells Indivjal Dhasmana & Shyamal Majumdar that the government is willing to spend but is yet to take a call on the timing and quantum.

She does not agree with the allegations that the relation between the Centre and states has deteriorated during the second stint of the Narendra Modi government. She also rebuts criticism of the government over farm and FCRA Bills, recently passed by Parliament. While reiterating that the government is against retrospective amendments, she ...