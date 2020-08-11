JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points in pre-open, Nifty tops 11,300

Markets | MARKET LIVE | IndiGo

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments will be the key triggers for the Indian markets on Tuesday. Besides, investors will also watch closely the industrial output data for June scheduled to be released today.

Investors will also react to the results of Bank of Baroda and Titan, both announced yesterday post market hours. Both the companies posted a net loss in the June quarter largely as the Covid-19 induced lockdown hurt operations.

Interglobe Aviation Limited, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, has said it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Private lender ICICI Bank yesterday launched its qualified institutional placement, setting the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share. 

Results today

Today, a total of 90 companies, including RITES, Motherson Sumi, and Metropolis Healthcare, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results.

Global cues
 
The US stocks ended mixed overnight. The Dow jumped 1 per cent, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower. Meanwhile, Asian stocks made a strong start on Tuesday. Australian ASX 200 rose 0.54 in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.6 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude was trading at $45.1 a barrel.

