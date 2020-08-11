- Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, BoB, Titan Co, Power Grid, IndiGo, Hexaware
- Market Ahead, Aug 11: All you need to know before the opening bell
- MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; IndiGo, ICICI Bank in focus
- Global market capitalisation exceeds world GDP, evoking 'bubble' concern
- Import curbs on 101 defence items open big avenue for L&T, Bharat Forge
- Titan: Investors advised to wait until more clarity emerges on recovery
- Market regulator cracks whip on front runners at Reliance Securities
- Concor stock derails on changes in land licence fee payable to Railways
- At Rs 2,480 cr, equity schemes see largest outflow in seven years
- Markets regulator amends eligibility criteria for executive director's post
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points in pre-open, Nifty tops 11,300
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | IndiGo
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments will be the key triggers for the Indian markets on Tuesday. Besides, investors will also watch closely the industrial output data for June scheduled to be released today.
Investors will also react to the results of Bank of Baroda and Titan, both announced yesterday post market hours. Both the companies posted a net loss in the June quarter largely as the Covid-19 induced lockdown hurt operations.
Global cues
Investors will also react to the results of Bank of Baroda and Titan, both announced yesterday post market hours. Both the companies posted a net loss in the June quarter largely as the Covid-19 induced lockdown hurt operations.
Interglobe Aviation Limited, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, has said it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE
Private lender ICICI Bank yesterday launched its qualified institutional placement, setting the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share.
Results today
Today, a total of 90 companies, including RITES, Motherson Sumi, and Metropolis Healthcare, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results.
Global cues
The US stocks ended mixed overnight. The Dow jumped 1 per cent, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower. Meanwhile, Asian stocks made a strong start on Tuesday. Australian ASX 200 rose 0.54 in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.6 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude was trading at $45.1 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More