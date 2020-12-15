JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices

LIVE markets: NMDC is likely to trade actively today after the company said its Rs 1,378-crore share buyback offer will open on Thursday and close on December 31

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty was down nearly 50 points at 13,544, at 7:30 AM, indicating a red opening for the Indian markets today, after a weak opening in main Asian indices.

Financial stocks will be under investor radar as the Supreme Court today resumes hearing in the interest waiver case. 

Besides, telecom shares Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel may remain volatile today after Reliance Jio approached the regulator alleging that two firms were taking away its users under the guise of farmer support.

NMDC is also expected to trade actively after the company said its Rs 1,378-crore share buyback offer will open on Thursday and close on December 31.
 
Global cues

The main Wall Street indices closed mixed overnight as the first US vaccination was given to an intensive care nurse on Monday, the same day the country passed the grim milestone of 300,000 lives lost. The S&P 500 closed down 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq gained half a per cent and the Dow hit a record high but fell back 0.6 per cent for the day.

Asian stocks also came under pressure on Tuesday. Both Australian ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent in early trading.

In commodities, oil prices were little changed in choppy trading on Monday. Brent crude futures for February ended the session 0.6 per cent higher at $50.29 a barrel.

