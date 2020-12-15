- Oil prices rise on Covid-19 vaccine hopes, tanker blast at Saudi Arabia
- Small-cap stocks may continue to beat large-caps next year in India
- Sensex, Nifty scale record highs again; auto stocks skid, ONGC rises 4.9%
- Sales uptick, lower debt to help in Aditya Birla Fashion recovery
- Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 200 cr through bonds
- Burger King shares more than double in best listing day show in three years
- MFI stocks make a comeback in financial landscape after two-year hiatus
- Market Wrap, Dec 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- PSU stocks in focus; Hindustan Copper, MMTC rally up to 20%
- BNP Paribas sees Sensex at 50,500 in 2021; remains overweight on India
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices
LIVE markets: NMDC is likely to trade actively today after the company said its Rs 1,378-crore share buyback offer will open on Thursday and close on December 31
The SGX Nifty was down nearly 50 points at 13,544, at 7:30 AM, indicating a red opening for the Indian markets today, after a weak opening in main Asian indices.
Financial stocks will be under investor radar as the Supreme Court today resumes hearing in the interest waiver case.
Besides, telecom shares Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel may remain volatile today after Reliance Jio approached the regulator alleging that two firms were taking away its users under the guise of farmer support.
NMDC is also expected to trade actively after the company said its Rs 1,378-crore share buyback offer will open on Thursday and close on December 31.
The main Wall Street indices closed mixed overnight as the first US vaccination was given to an intensive care nurse on Monday, the same day the country passed the grim milestone of 300,000 lives lost. The S&P 500 closed down 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq gained half a per cent and the Dow hit a record high but fell back 0.6 per cent for the day.
Asian stocks also came under pressure on Tuesday. Both Australian ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent in early trading.
In commodities, oil prices were little changed in choppy trading on Monday. Brent crude futures for February ended the session 0.6 per cent higher at $50.29 a barrel.
