MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices
The Indian markets are set to open in the green today, mirroring the trend in the indices elsewhere. The announcement of 'Unlock 2' phase of the reopening of the economy might aid the positive sentiment while the increasing Covid-19 infection tally, which has exceeded 5.67 lakh, may cap the gains.
phase as well as the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps amid border tensions with China.
Telecom stocks might trade actively in today's session after the Trai released mobile subscriber data for the month of February.
Results today
A total of 596 companies including, Vodafone Idea, ONGC, and Sail, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Global cues
In oil markets, Brent crude contracts rose 1.68 per cent to $41.71 a barrel.
And, now, some other top news.
Sources tell Business Standard that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun stepping up activity opposite Arunachal Pradesh as well. The PLA troops are reinforcing their posts in large numbers, increasing their patrolling, and stepping up violations of the Indian border.
