MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE-1
BSE (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets are set to open in the green today, mirroring the trend in the indices elsewhere. The announcement of 'Unlock 2' phase of the reopening of the economy might aid the positive sentiment while the increasing Covid-19 infection tally, which has exceeded 5.67 lakh, may cap the gains.  

Investors will await Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at 4 PM today in which he is expected to speak on the 'Unlock 2'
phase as well as the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps amid border tensions with China.

Results today

A total of 596 companies including, Vodafone Idea, ONGC, and Sail, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Global cues

Wall Street stocks closed higher overnight as the sentiment boost from upbeat US housing data outweighed the threat of rising Covid-19 infections. The Dow Jones rose 2.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.47 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2 per cent. Asian markets followed Wall Street’s firm lead. Australian ASX 200 index rose 1.6 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent.

In oil markets, Brent crude contracts rose 1.68 per cent to $41.71 a barrel.

And, now, some other top news.

Sources tell Business Standard that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun stepping up activity opposite Arunachal Pradesh as well. The PLA troops are reinforcing their posts in large numbers, increasing their patrolling, and stepping up violations of the Indian border.

Telecom stocks might trade actively in today's session after the Trai released mobile subscriber data for the month of February. Reliance Jio added a whopping 6.25 million users and Vodafone Idea lost 3.5 million users during the month.

