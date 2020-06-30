Unlock 2.0 opens a small window; PM to address the nation at 4 pm today

The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 2.0’, but the rapid increase in cases in several parts of the country meant it stopped short of reopening schools, colleges, and coaching institutions.

International and metro rail services will also continue to remain shut at least till July 31, and large congregations stay banned. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra decided to extend the in several parts of the states until July 31.

Unlock 2.0 will come into force on Wednesday, July 1. Prime Minister is slated to address the nation at 4pm on Tuesday. The fresh guidelines, issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, stated domestic flights and train services, already allowed, would be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

Under the fresh guidelines, night curfew has been relaxed. Night curfew will now be from 10 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am. Shops have been allowed to have, space permitting, more than five people at a time.

Unlock 1,0 guidelines, issued on May 30, had ordered reopening religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants from June 8.

It had also stated the decision on reopening schools and other educational institutions would be taken in July after feedback from parents and other stakeholders.

However, the Centre has decided against reopening schools, colleges, and coaching institutions until July 31. But training institutes run by the Centre and states will reopen on July 15. Cinema halls, gyms, pools, theatres, assembly halls, and similar places will continue to remain shut. Social, political, cultural, religious, and other large congregations will also remain prohibited.

As for containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed at least until July 31. The guidelines stated that states and Union Territories can prohibit certain activities outside containment zones based on their assessment. However, state governments cannot ban inter-state and intra-state movements of people and goods.

The fresh guidelines said the dates for resuming the remaining prohibited activities would be decided later.