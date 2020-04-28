JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Investors will track global cues, corporate earnings, and coronavirus-related newsflow today. 

Reliance Industries will be in focus today after the company said its board would consider a proposal to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis, during its board meeting on Thursday.

RESULTS TODAY
 
Axis Bank is scheduled to announce its March quarter results today. According to analysts, double digit loan growth and high credit cost is likely to cushion against the likely increase in stressed assets due to the Covid-19 outbreak although this could impact the bank's net profit for the quarter. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street gained more than 1 per cent overnight at the onset of a hectic earnings week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1 per cent.

Asian stocks were mixed in Tuesday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent while Australian ASX 200 was up 0.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.2 per cent.

In commodities, oil plunged again on Monday. US WTI futures fell 24.6 per cent to settle at $12.78 a barrel while Brent crude slid 6.8 per cent to settle at $19.99 a barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

