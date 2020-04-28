- US oil falls 25% as investors flee on storage concerns; Brent below $20
- IndusInd Bank's Q4 a mixed bag: NII up 45%; pre-tax profit falls 22%
- Franklin fiasco: Gilt funds emerge as star in troubled debt MF pack
- Covid-19 impact: ESG returns likely to be in focus amid market volatility
- Mindtree stock on the rise as company reports highest-ever deal wins
- Retiree investors in wound-up Franklin schemes fret over repayment timeline
- Sebi slashes fees on trading, filing documents to boost market activity
- Brokerages discourage trading in crude oil till volatility subsides
- Market Wrap, April 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- IndusInd Bank's Q4 profit slumps 77% QoQ to Rs 302 cr, provisions jump 2x
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices
Investors will track global cues, corporate earnings, and coronavirus-related newsflow today.
Reliance Industries will be in focus today after the company said its board would consider a proposal to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis, during its board meeting on Thursday.
Axis Bank is scheduled to announce its March quarter results today. According to analysts, double digit loan growth and high credit cost is likely to cushion against the likely increase in stressed assets due to the Covid-19 outbreak although this could impact the bank's net profit for the quarter. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street gained more than 1 per cent overnight at the onset of a hectic earnings week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1 per cent.
Asian stocks were mixed in Tuesday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent while Australian ASX 200 was up 0.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.2 per cent.
In commodities, oil plunged again on Monday. US WTI futures fell 24.6 per cent to settle at $12.78 a barrel while Brent crude slid 6.8 per cent to settle at $19.99 a barrel.
