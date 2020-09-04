MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 100 pts; RIL in focus on Silver Lake deal buzz

- Route Mobile to launch Rs 600-crore initial public offering next week
- Franklin Templeton's wound-up schemes receive Rs 1,500 crore in August
- Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India
- Jubilant Foodwork's Q1 show stands testimony to its edge over Westlife
- Brokerages likely to tap into clients' appetite for overseas trading
- BNP Paribas lists 8 large domestic stocks with potential to beat Sensex
- Indian MFs turn to global funds for better yields, reduction of home bias
- Volume gains, recovery in PV segment could drive rerating of M&M stock
- LIC Housing: Equity infusion would be preferred over debt capital
- Market Wrap, Sept 3: Here's all that happened in the markets today
A sharp fall overnight in the mother market may pressure the domestic indices in today's session. Back home, the report that Silver Lake is in talks to take a $1 billion stake in Reliance Retail may cushion the benchmark indices' likely fall. READ MORE
Besides these, market participants will today focus on stock-specific moves, Covid-19 related newsflow, foreign fund flow and the Rupee's trajectory.
Amid this, the 15th Finance Commission is expected to meet today to discuss the dwindling economic growth, tax collection, GST compensation to states, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation.
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case against GVK Group, its chairman and promoter G V K Reddy, and others for alleged irregularities involving Rs 705 crore in the development of Mumbai International Airport.
Vodafone Idea's stock is, once again, expected to be in focus ahead of today's board meet to consider fund raising.
Results today
A total of 68 companies including Nalco, Future Retail, and Jubilant Life Sciences, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower overnight, making their deepest one-day declines since June as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector. Overall, the Dow Jones fell 2.78 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 3.5 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 4.96 per cent. Asian stocks also declined in early trades although the losses were contained in comparison to Wall Street. Australian ASX 200 lost 2.5 per cent in early trading while Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi fell 1 per cent each.
