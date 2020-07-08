JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Flat-to-positive opening on the cards; Titan, Dish TV in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The SGX Nifty is indicating a flat-to-positive open for the Indian markets on Wednesday, although the gains might be capped by weak global cues.

Besides the Covid-19 related newsflow and stock-specific developments, investors will today also track the Cabinet meeting in which a couple announcements under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will reportedly be considered.

Titan might be in focus today after the company gave business update for the June quarter of FY21. So far, Titan has re-opened around 83 per cent of its stores across all businesses while the jewellery division has re-opened around 95 per cent of its Tanishq stores till date. READ MORE

Results today
 
On the earnings front, a total of 16 companies, including the likes of Dish TV and South Indian Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

Global cues

US stocks fell overnight, halting a five-day winning streak by the benchmark S&P 500 index. The Dow Jones fell 1.5 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1. per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.86 per cent.

Asian stocks were also to down in Wednesday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 was down 0.2 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei was flat.

