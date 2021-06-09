- Stocks to watch: GAIL, Bata India, Prestige Estates, Tata Motors, Glenmark
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points in pre-open, Nifty tops 15,750
LIVE market: A total of 37 companies, including GAIL India, Bata India, Bajaj Healthcare, and Star Cement are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets could be in for another listless session on Wednesday amid a lack of domestic triggers and muted global cues. Investors will today track global cues, Covid-related updates, and oil price movement for market direction. Besides, corporate results and stock-specific developments may also trigger individual stock movements.
Results today
A total of 37 companies, including GAIL India, Bata India, Bajaj Healthcare, and Star Cement are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street stocks struggled to eke out closing gains on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders fueled the ongoing meme stocks rally. The Dow fell 0.09 per cent. the S&P 500 gained 0.02 per cent. and the Nasdaq added 0.31 per cent.
Stocks were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi falling 0.2 per cent, each, while Australia's ASX200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ticked up 0.1 per cent, each.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, settling at the highest in more than two years after a top US diplomat said that even if the United States were to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place. Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 1 per cent, to close at $72.22 a barrel, the highest it has settled since May 2019.
(with inputs from Reuters)
