- Gold, silver lose sheen this Dhanteras as prices down marginally
- Sensex, Nifty snap 8-session winning run despite new stimulus steps
- Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on Farmax India MD for GDR manipulation
- Sebi comes out with monitoring, disclosure framework for debenture trustees
- Improving prospects indicate Coal India stock may have bottomed out
- Eicher: Near term margin pressures, volume key metrics to keep track of
- Indians may soon be able to tap LRS route for MF, AIF play in Gujarat IFSC
- Market Wrap, Nov 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Agri-related stks in focus; Deepak Fertilisers, Advanced Enzyme up over 5%
- Realty shares rebound after FM announces measures to boost sector
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for benchmark indices
Live market updates: A total of 504 companies including ONGC, Tata Steel, Eveready Industries, and Future Retail are set to declare their results today
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The last day of the rollercoaster ride that has been Samvat 2076 is set to see the Indian markets opening lower amid weak global cues. At 7:30 AM, the SGX was trading at 12,630 levels, down 118 points, and indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices.
Besides, investors may today opt for a stock-specific approach while also reacting to key macro numbers.
Grasim Industries might trade actively today after announcing that it has agreed to sell its fertiliser business by way of a slump sale to Indorama India Private Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 2,649 crore.
Results today
A total of 504 companies including ONGC, Tata Steel, Eveready Industries, and Future Retail are set to declare their results today.
Global cues
Wall Street dropped in a broad sell-off. The blue-chip Dow was pulled down by industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth. The index fell over 1 per cent, and so did the S&P500 index. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fared slightly better, dropping 0.65 per cent.
Stocks in Asia were also pulled back in Friday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 shares dipped half a per cent in early trading. Hong Kong’s main index lost 0.7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell over 1 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices fell overnight. Brent was at $43.27, down 1.21 per cent on the day.
