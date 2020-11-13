JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for benchmark indices

Live market updates: A total of 504 companies including ONGC, Tata Steel, Eveready Industries, and Future Retail are set to declare their results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The last day of the rollercoaster ride that has been Samvat 2076 is set to see the Indian markets opening lower amid weak global cues. At 7:30 AM, the SGX was trading at 12,630 levels, down 118 points, and indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices.

Besides, investors may today opt for a stock-specific approach while also reacting to key macro numbers.

Grasim Industries might trade actively today after announcing that it has agreed to sell its fertiliser business by way of a slump sale to Indorama India Private Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 2,649 crore.

Results today

A total of 504 companies including ONGC, Tata Steel, Eveready Industries, and Future Retail are set to declare their results today.

Global cues
 
Wall Street dropped in a broad sell-off. The blue-chip Dow was pulled down by industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth. The index fell over 1 per cent, and so did the S&P500 index. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fared slightly better, dropping 0.65 per cent.

Stocks in Asia were also pulled back in Friday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 shares dipped half a per cent in early trading. Hong Kong’s main index lost 0.7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell over 1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell overnight. Brent was at $43.27, down 1.21 per cent on the day.

