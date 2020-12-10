JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 90 points; IRCTC, TCS, Wipro in focus

LIVE Market: Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said its up to Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock market
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are likely to open Thursday's session on a sombre note, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was trading with a 90-point cut at 13,474 levels, at 7:30 am, indicating a gap-down start. Moreover, the weekly expiry of F&O contracts could keep markets volatile.

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said its up to Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.

Shares of Wipro will turn ex-date on Thursday for the proposed Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme. The IT major plans to buy back 23.75 crore shares at Rs 400 apiece.

The government will sell up to 20 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation through an offer for sale on Thursday and Friday to raise Rs 4,374 crores. The OFS price was set at Rs 1,367 per share. Non-retail investors can put up their bids on Thursday while retail investors can subscribe on Friday.

Global cues
 
On Wall Street, markets took a bit of a hit as investors awaited further news on economic stimulus and Covid-19 vaccines while ongoing Brexit negotiations added another dash of uncertainty for investors.

The Dow Jones fell 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 per cent after hitting a record high intra-day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.99 per cent.

Asian markets also slid in Thursday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 was down half a per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh