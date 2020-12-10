- Sovereign fund flow: India replaces China as most sought-after destination
- With no stopping the bull, Sensex crosses 46,000 amid record FPI flows
- Oil prices near $50 as coronavirus vaccine fuels demand recovery hopes
- Elon Musk's Tesla emerges as a new favourite among small investors in India
- Blackstone, Brookfield bet on Indian office REITs for attractive yield
- India's m-cap hits $2.5 trillion after soaring 91% from March 2020 lows
- Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 16,000-cr buyback offer to open on Dec 18
- ITC gains even as Street is divided on tobacco biz dependence, other issues
- Avenue Supermarts hits fresh all-time high on footfall recovery hopes
- Volume uptick in FY22 to drive revenue, margin gains for Ashok Leyland
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 90 points; IRCTC, TCS, Wipro in focus
LIVE Market: Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said its up to Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are likely to open Thursday's session on a sombre note, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was trading with a 90-point cut at 13,474 levels, at 7:30 am, indicating a gap-down start. Moreover, the weekly expiry of F&O contracts could keep markets volatile.
Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said its up to Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.
Shares of Wipro will turn ex-date on Thursday for the proposed Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme. The IT major plans to buy back 23.75 crore shares at Rs 400 apiece.
The government will sell up to 20 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation through an offer for sale on Thursday and Friday to raise Rs 4,374 crores. The OFS price was set at Rs 1,367 per share. Non-retail investors can put up their bids on Thursday while retail investors can subscribe on Friday.
Global cues
On Wall Street, markets took a bit of a hit as investors awaited further news on economic stimulus and Covid-19 vaccines while ongoing Brexit negotiations added another dash of uncertainty for investors.
The Dow Jones fell 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 per cent after hitting a record high intra-day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.99 per cent.
Asian markets also slid in Thursday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 was down half a per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent.
