MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a higher opening; HCL Tech results today

Catch all the live market updates here. HCL Tech, Bajaj Consumer Care to report quarterly results today

Persistent Systems

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic indices today, with Nifty's likely to open at 11,750-odd levels, up 60 points. Given the volatility in the markets, investors might focus on stock-specific approach, while also tracking global cues, corporate results, Rupee's trajectory and Covid-related newsflow. 

Results today

A total of six companies, including HCL Tech, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Federal Bank are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

HCL Tech is also expected to report healthy numbers for the quarter under review especially since in a mid-quarter update, the company's management had said that the revenue and the operating margin for the July-September quarter were expected to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance it had provided in July’2020. READ MORE

Global cues
 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 0.15 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.47 per cent as investors feared that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of additional US fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.

Asian stocks also came under pressure on Friday with Australia's ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei down 0.06 per cent each. Korea's Kospi dipped 0.3 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4 per cent in early deals.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

