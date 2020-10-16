- No proposal to Sebi for new index, will follow cap on stock norms: Amfi
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks up 40 mn shares in Tata Motors for Rs 500 cr
- Asian indices decline on US stimulus package uncertainty ahead of polls
- PACL case: Sebi panel seeks corrections in application forms by Oct 31
- Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure gain 14% after market debut on Thursday
- Sensex falls 1,066 points on fading US stimulus hopes, Covid-19 surge
- Nifty P/B ratio edges above long-term average; analysts call sign worrying
- High tea prices could impact near term margins of Tata Consumer Products
- Dr Reddy's: Progress in Covid vaccine trials to boost firm's growth outlook
- Investor wealth erodes by Rs 3.25 trillion as equity markets crash
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a higher opening; HCL Tech results today
Catch all the live market updates here. HCL Tech, Bajaj Consumer Care to report quarterly results today
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic indices today, with Nifty's likely to open at 11,750-odd levels, up 60 points. Given the volatility in the markets, investors might focus on stock-specific approach, while also tracking global cues, corporate results, Rupee's trajectory and Covid-related newsflow.
Results today
A total of six companies, including HCL Tech, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Federal Bank are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
HCL Tech is also expected to report healthy numbers for the quarter under review especially since in a mid-quarter update, the company's management had said that the revenue and the operating margin for the July-September quarter were expected to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance it had provided in July’2020. READ MORE
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 0.15 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.47 per cent as investors feared that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of additional US fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.
Asian stocks also came under pressure on Friday with Australia's ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei down 0.06 per cent each. Korea's Kospi dipped 0.3 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4 per cent in early deals.
