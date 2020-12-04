- Market Ahead, December 4: All you need to know before the opening bell
- Standard Life cuts 1.38% stake in HDFC Life, raises Rs 1,720 crore
- Benchmarks eke out slim gains; Nifty at new peak ahead of RBI decision
- Global price hikes strengthen steel manufacturers; sectoral m-cap up 43%
- Easing of global raw material prices to aid Sheela Foam's margins
- More cheer for United Spirits as hard liquor sales outperform beer in Q2
- Burger King IPO subscribed 9.4x on Day 2, retail portion by 37.8 times
- Govt's move to pare stake in Axis Bank fuels hope of divestment by stealth
- SC allows Franklin Templeton to seek investors' nod for winding up schemes
- Market Wrap, Dec 3: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Indices may open higher ahead of RBI monetary policy decision
Market live updates: Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in terms of users in September with 3.8 million subscriber addition while Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
LIVE Market updates: The major focus today will be the policy announcement by the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The six-member MPC is forecast to hold the benchmark repurchase rate at 4 per cent today. Market participants would watch out for any revision in the GDP growth targets for FY21 and inflation targets. READ MORE
Aviation stocks might gain in trade today after the cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels on Thursday.
Telecom stocks might trade actively today after Trai announced the latest subscription figures. Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in terms of users in September with 3.8 million subscriber additions, Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users while Vodafone Idea continued losing subscribers.
Global cues
Wall Street stocks were mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, while the S&P 500 fell after a report that Pfizer Inc had slashed the target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine. The Dow rose 0.29 per cent.
Trend in Asia early Friday were mixed as well. Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's main index was flat.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More