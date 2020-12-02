- Market Ahead, December 2: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Govt may keep China, Hong Kong out of foreign listing as tensions simmer
- Sebi extends limit for submission of reports, eases compliance for brokers
- Trading volumes dip as Sebi's new margin collection norms take effect
- Dec begins on a strong note for Sensex, Nifty, end on all-time highs
- Over 90% BSE 200 components posted gains; 116 jumped over 10% in November
- Sharp stock gains, 5G uncertainty cap further upsides for Tech Mahindra
- Volume recovery to support Varun Beverages, stock outperforms
- Market Wrap, Dec 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Bank stocks not pricing in asset quality risks, investors must book profits
MARKET LIVE: Flat-to-negative start likely; TaMo, Hero MotoCorp in focus
LIVE Market updates: Hero MotoCorp sold 5.91 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. Tata Motors' November sales also grew to 49,650 vehicles from 41,124 units in the year-ago period
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Live Market updates:The SGX Nifty, was trading slightly lower, on mixed global cues and hovered at around 13,130 levels at 7:30 AM, on the back of mixed global cues.
Global cues
Wall Street indexes closed at record highs overnight as investors grow increasingly hopeful about a vaccine to combat rising Covid-19 cases. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at record highs, both rising over 1 per cent, each. The Dow, meanwhile, gained 0.6 per cent.
The RBI's monetary policy committee will today begin its bi-monthly meeting, the resolution of which would be announced on December 4. Analysts expect the MPC to leave interest rates unchanged, after data showing the economy contracting less than expected and persistently high inflation. READ MORE
Auto stocks are once again expected to be in focus. Stocks of the companies that reported their November sales data post market hours yesterday will react in today's session. Hero MotoCorp sold 5.91 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020, against 5.16 lakh units in November 2019.
Tata Motors' November sales also grew to 49,650 vehicles from 41,124 units in the year-ago period. And, Eicher Motors sold 63,782 units of motorcycles in November 2020, against 60,411 units in November 2019.
Besides, market participants will focus on stock-specific developments, foreign fund flow, and the Rupee's trajectory.
Global cues
Wall Street indexes closed at record highs overnight as investors grow increasingly hopeful about a vaccine to combat rising Covid-19 cases. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at record highs, both rising over 1 per cent, each. The Dow, meanwhile, gained 0.6 per cent.
Asian markets, meanwhile, were displaying slight weakness in Wednesday's early deals. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 dipped 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.15 per cent while Hong Kong's main index was down half a per cent.
In commodities, oil prices extended losses to a second day on Tuesday after OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by postponing a formal meeting to decide whether to lift output in January. Brent was at $47.25 per barrel, down 1.32 per cent on the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More