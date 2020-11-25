MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for benchmark indices

- Rally 2.0 underway for emerging markets as stocks add $8 trillion
- Vaccine hopes fuelling high Asia equity valuations; future returns doubtful
- Gold drops to 4-month low on Covid vaccine hope, signs of economic recovery
- Nifty50 climbs Mount 13,000 on Covid-19 vaccine hope; Sensex rises 446 pts
- Sebi confirms ban on Karvy for misuse of clients' securities in final order
- Steady volume gains a positive sign for Adani Ports and SEZ stock
- FPIs smash records in Nov: Highest net inflows in a calendar month ever
- Agri tyre exports to sustain sales growth for Balkrishna Industries
- Karvy declared a defaulter by NSE for misuse of clients' securities
- Market Wrap, Nov 24: Here's all that happened in the markets today
An overnight rally in the global equities owing to vaccine optimism and transition to Joe Biden's presidency in the US has set the stage for further gains in the Indian benchmark indices in today's session which are already ruling at their lifetime high levels.
At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading at 13,178 levels, up nearly 90-odd points from Nifty futures last close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian markets today. The expiry of November series derivative contracts, scheduled for tomorrow, may meanwhile inject some volatility.
Market participants would also track the Union Cabinet meeting, scheduled for later today, where the Centre may consider a proposal to infuse Rs 6,000 crore into the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services may trade actively since today is the last day to participate in the Rs 16,000-crore share buyback.
Global cues
US stocks rallied overnight as the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time while the S&P also set a record closing high. Overall, the Dow rose 1.5 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq added 1.3 per cent.
Asian stocks made early gains on Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.77% and Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent in early trading. Hong Kong’s main index rose 1.2 per cent.
In commodities, oil rose about 4 per cent on Tuesday to touch highs not seen since March. Brent crude settled at $47.86 a barrel, gaining 3.9 per cent.
