- Gold prices rise for 6th straight day amid easing US bond yields
- IT, pharma, textile, auto ancillary sectors stand to gain from a weak rupee
- PNB advises Housing arm to rejig Carlyle deal as per Sebi order
- Weak Q1 show due to curbs in key markets may limit upsides in Titan
- Equity cash, futures volumes dip in June on new peak margin norms
- Insurance sector attracts 40% of FPI flows worth $2.35 bn in June
- Sensex closes above 53,000 for the first time ever, adds 193 pts
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 7: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Piramal Capital to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through bond issue
- Steel stocks in focus; SAIL, Tata Steel, JSL gain up to 5%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a weak start; TCS Q1 results today
LIVE market: TCS is seen posting a stellar show, with profit after tax (PAT) expected to rise between 30-36 per cent and revenue 19-20 per cent, on a yearly basis
The SGX Nifty indicated a weak start for the benchmark indices amid weak cues from Asian indices. Besides, the weekly options expiry might keep the session volatile.
