MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

- SBI to ITC: Sectors and stocks brokerages are bullish on for 2020
- IL&FS case: Sebi imposes Rs 25-lakh fine on rating agencies ICRA, CARE
- Latin America and India are key growth markets for UPL in H2FY20
- Scrapped listing plan weighs on Reliance Retail's unlisted shares
- Bank-backed broking houses expect client influx after Karvy fiasco
- Higher incremental capacity, load factors to boost SpiceJet's market share
- Indian firms raise $23 bn via dollar bonds; issuance sees five-fold jump
- Correction in Marico stock an opportunity for long-term investors
- Power Exchange bets on renewable energy; to focus on revival of REC market
- RBI to buy, sell g-secs of Rs 10,000 cr each via special open market ops
Worries over the fiscal math of the government due to possible delay in divestment planned this fiscal are expected to weigh on investor sentiment Friday. Although gains in global markets may lend some optimism, investors are expected to remain sideways and look for meaningful triggers before taking fresh positions.
Shares of Information Technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys may remain in focus today as, according to a report, the IT outsourcing contracts of more than $1 billion currently executed by Indian companies are at risk of termination because Boeing has halted the production of its flagship Boeing 737 Max jets with effect from January. READ MORE
Shares of ICRA and CARE Ratings are also expected to trade actively as both the companies have been fined Rs 25 lakh each by the Sebi for violation of the Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations pertaining to assigning of rating to various non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of IL&FS.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Oil prices on Thursday gained the most since September on hopes of US-China trade pact and a report showing lower US crude inventories. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time. Other major indices too settled higher in the overnight trade.
Asian stocks traded mixed in the early deals on Friday.
