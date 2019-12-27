JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Worries over the fiscal math of the government due to possible delay in divestment planned this fiscal are expected to weigh on investor sentiment Friday. Although gains in global markets may lend some optimism, investors are expected to remain sideways and look for meaningful triggers before taking fresh positions.  

Shares of Information Technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys may remain in focus today as, according to a report, the IT outsourcing contracts of more than $1 billion currently executed by Indian companies are at risk of termination because Boeing has halted the production of its flagship Boeing 737 Max jets with effect from January. READ MORE
 
Shares of ICRA and CARE Ratings are also expected to trade actively as both the companies have been fined Rs 25 lakh each by the Sebi for violation of the Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations pertaining to assigning of rating to various non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of IL&FS.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Oil prices on Thursday gained the most since September on hopes of US-China trade pact and a report showing lower US crude inventories. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time. Other major indices too settled higher in the overnight trade.  

Asian stocks traded mixed in the early deals on Friday.

