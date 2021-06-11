- Turbocharge upstream oil & gas sector to hasten India's post-Covid recovery
- State-run banks' shares outperform private peers on recovery bets
- REITs to lure investors with tax-free dividends and capital returns
- Sensex rebounds 359 points; financial, pharma stocks key drivers
- Carlyle deal struck after due diligence, says PNB Housing Finance
- Omni channel expansion to support Bata India's growth recovery
- New Reliance Industries' partly paid shares commence trading on NSE
- Market Wrap Podcast, June 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- SIP discontinuation drops in May as equity markets hit new record highs
- Ion Exchange zooms 33% in 2 days on Rs 1,000 cr orders win; MF stake buy
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start amid favourable global cues
LIVE market: A total of 57 companies, including BEML, BHEL, CG Power, Cochin Shipyard, DLF, and Sun TV are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are poised to begin the last trading session of this week on a firm note, with the Nifty50 eyeing record levels at open amid favourable global cues.
With no major event lined up on the domestic front, the Indian markets will track global cues and Covid-related updates in today's session. Besides, investors will also keep a keen eye on macro data, corporate results, the Rupee's trajectory, and oil price action. On the macro front, manufacturing and Industrial production data for the month of April are set to be released today post market hours.
Results today
A total of 57 companies, including BEML, BHEL, CG Power, Cochin Shipyard, DLF, and Sun TV are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Global cues
Wall Street stocks ended firmer on Thursday as even though the CPI data came in above consensus, a closer look showed that much of the price surge came from items such as commodities and airfares and is therefore likely to be temporary. The Dow rose 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 per cent. and the Nasdaq added 0.77 per cent.
The Asian markets tracked the Wall Street gains in Friday's early deals. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Korea's Kospi rose half a per cent, each, while Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX200 were up 0.2 per cent, each.
Oil prices edged up to their highest in over two years in volatile trade on Thursday. Brent futures rose 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $72.52 a barrel in its highest close since May 2019.
(with inputs from Reuters)
