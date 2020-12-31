JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices set to start last trading session of 2020 on flat note

LIVE market updates: At 8:20 AM, the SGX Nifty was down 22 points at 13,960, indicating a flat-to-negative open

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Coronavirus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Markets,Sensex,Nifty,market today,covid vaccine,vedanta,adani
Live market updates: The Indian markets are set to start the final trading session of a tumultuous 2020 on a flat-to-positive note, with the benchmark indices eyeing further foray into the uncharted territory. The Nifty50 index will once again attempt to hit the level of 14,000 for the first time ever, after surging to as high as 13,997 in the previous session. 

That said, the expiry of December series derivative contracts is set to inject volatility in the session. The overall derivatives turnover on the exchanges this month touched a record high amid a surge in volatility and greater institutional participation, especially from overseas investors.

Global markets

US stocks closed higher overnight as investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support.

The Dow Jones rose 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.15 per cent. Asian shares, meanwhile, were mixed. Australian shares lost 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong's main index gained 0.6 per cent. The Japanese stock market is shut today.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh