MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a feeble start for indices; TCS in focus

LIVE market: A total of 15 companies, including Delta Corp, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, and Vikas Lifecare are set to release quarterly earnings on Friday

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: A weak global setup and lack of any major domestic trigger mean the Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a feeble note. Investors will first react to the quarterly results of IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which was below Street expectations. They will also track other corporate results, stock-specific developments, and oil price movements.

Wall Street lost ground on Thursday. The Dow fell 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.86 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.72 per cent. Among Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.3 per cent, Korea's Kospi dipped 1.8 per cent and Australia's ASX200 was down 1.36 per cent early Friday. In commodities, oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent crude oil futures rising 0.9 per cent to settle at $74.12 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

