MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a feeble start for indices; TCS in focus

- High valuation of $8 billion makes Zomato's offer less appetising
- Sebi committee proposes higher sweat equity for new economy firms
- Strong FY22 volume outlook to support Adani Ports' stock after correction
- Sebi relaxes timelines for bourses to modify commodity derivative contracts
- Net equity inflows drop 41% month-on-month in June to Rs 5,988 crore
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 8: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Rising cases, delta variant worries rattle domestic and global markets
- Inflows in equity MFs drop from 14-month high in May to Rs 5,988 cr in June
- Tide Water Oil trades higher for 7th straight day; zooms 255% in 2 months
- Camlin Fine hits record high as Ind-Ra upgrades long-term issuer rating
LIVE market: A total of 15 companies, including Delta Corp, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, and Vikas Lifecare are set to release quarterly earnings on Friday
LIVE market updates: A weak global setup and lack of any major domestic trigger mean the Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a feeble note. Investors will first react to the quarterly results of IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which was below Street expectations. They will also track other corporate results, stock-specific developments, and oil price movements.
Wall Street lost ground on Thursday. The Dow fell 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.86 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.72 per cent. Among Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.3 per cent, Korea's Kospi dipped 1.8 per cent and Australia's ASX200 was down 1.36 per cent early Friday. In commodities, oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent crude oil futures rising 0.9 per cent to settle at $74.12 a barrel.
