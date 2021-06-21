JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles 190 points, signals gap-down opening

LIVE market: Oil India, Info Edge, Bharat Dynamics, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors are among 70 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: MARKETS, Sensex, Nifty, ril, oil india, info edge, pnb housing
LIVE market updates: As the global market mood soured, investors back home also braced for a sharp correction today. The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down start for the benchmark indices.

Besides, investors will continue to track Covid related updates while corporate results may trigger stock-specific action. Besides, the rupee's trajectory, FPI flow and oil prices can further sway market sentiments.

Results today

Oil India, Info Edge, Bharat Dynamics, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors are among 70 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Global cues

Globally, stocks dropped as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shift last week by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan’s Topix index shed 2.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.8%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures traded 0.3% and 0.1% lower, respectively.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh