- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles 190 points, signals gap-down opening
- Higher flows and rich valuations push cash levels of mutual funds
- Market direction hinges on corporate earnings growth, bond yields
- Street signs: Price hike boost for paint stocks, Shyam Metalics IPO & more
- Easier dilution norms for large IPOs where post-listing m-cap tops Rs 1 trn
- Global cues, monsoon, vaccination to drive markets this week: Analysts
- Higher capex spends likely to impact tyre maker Ceat's return ratios
- Explained: How foreign portfolio investors view the 'India story'
- A $1-trillion buying spree lets S&P 500 brush off bear warnings
- Ca Rover Holdings sells SBI Cards' shares worth about Rs 4,810 crore
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles 190 points, signals gap-down opening
LIVE market: Oil India, Info Edge, Bharat Dynamics, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors are among 70 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: As the global market mood soured, investors back home also braced for a sharp correction today. The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down start for the benchmark indices.
Besides, investors will continue to track Covid related updates while corporate results may trigger stock-specific action. Besides, the rupee's trajectory, FPI flow and oil prices can further sway market sentiments.
Besides, investors will continue to track Covid related updates while corporate results may trigger stock-specific action. Besides, the rupee's trajectory, FPI flow and oil prices can further sway market sentiments.
Results today
Oil India, Info Edge, Bharat Dynamics, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors are among 70 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Global cues
Globally, stocks dropped as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shift last week by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan’s Topix index shed 2.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.8%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures traded 0.3% and 0.1% lower, respectively.
Globally, stocks dropped as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shift last week by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan’s Topix index shed 2.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.8%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures traded 0.3% and 0.1% lower, respectively.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More