MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

LIVE market: A total of 52 companies, including Ashoka Buildcon, GMR Infrastructure, and Welspun Specialty Solutions are set to release their quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: MARKETS, Sensex, Nifty, sgx nifty, ashoka buildcon, J&K bank
LIVE market updates: Dalal Street looks set to snap two-day losing run, on Friday, amid a mixed set of global cues. In line with the trend in the past few days, investors can expect some volatility, guided by stock-specific triggers and global cues

Movement in the rupee, oil and foreign fund flow may also likely to sway the market mood.

Results today

A total of 52 companies, including Ashoka Buildcon, GMR Infrastructure, Hinduja Global Solutions, Insecticides (India) and Welspun Specialty Solutions are set to release their quarterly earnings today.

Global cues

The main Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday. Conviction in the strength of the economic recovery pushed investors into US technology stocks on Thursday, driving the Nasdaq higher, although a post-Fed hangover left a subdued S&P nursing a very minor loss. The Dow fell 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.87 per cent.

In Asia, stocks edged higher in Friday's early trade. Asutralia's ASX200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent, each, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

