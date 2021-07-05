- Sebi slaps over Rs 32 crore penalties on IISL, AFSL, 3 individuals
- Covid-19 pandemic: Big and organised companies escape unscathed
- PV recovery, EV potential likely to drive Minda Industries' growth
- Street signs: New issues command attractive GMP, Religare stocks & more
- Investors are looking beyond pure-play equity schemes, say analysts
- Get used to it: Investors expect record-breaking equity rally to continue
- Pandemic or not, business as usual for deal street as M&As soar 44% in H1
- Macro data, TCS earnings, global trends to guide mkts this week: Analysts
- The race to become the vanguard of India's stock market is on
- Investment advisers can't manage funds, securities on clients' behalf: Sebi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a gap-up start; India Pesticides lists today
LIVE market: According to analysts, shares of India Pesticides may list at a premium of over 15 per cent
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday, on the back of favourable trends in the Asian markets.
Investors will today track the Services and Composite PMI data for June slated to be announced later in the day. Besides, stock-specific developments, the Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement will remain the other key triggers.
New listing
Shares of recently concluded India Pesticides IPO will commence trading on the exchanges today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 296 per share and according to analysts, the scrip can list at a premium of over 15 per cent.
Global cues
Asian stocks were steady after US shares extended a rally on speculation the Federal Reserve has scope to continue providing substantial stimulus support. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent each.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
