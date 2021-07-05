JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a gap-up start; India Pesticides lists today

LIVE market: According to analysts, shares of India Pesticides may list at a premium of over 15 per cent

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday, on the back of favourable trends in the Asian markets.

Investors will today track the Services and Composite PMI data for June slated to be announced later in the day. Besides, stock-specific developments, the Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement will remain the other key triggers.
 
New listing

Shares of recently concluded India Pesticides IPO will commence trading on the exchanges today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 296 per share and according to analysts, the scrip can list at a premium of over 15 per cent.

Global cues

Asian stocks were steady after US shares extended a rally on speculation the Federal Reserve has scope to continue providing substantial stimulus support. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent each.

(with inputs from Reuters)
 

