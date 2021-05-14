- 'Promoter' vs 'person in control': How will Sebi's new proposal play out?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start; L&T Q4 results today
LIVE market: A total of 41 companies, including the likes of Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, and Just Dial, are scheduled to release their quarterly numbers today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are eyeing a mild negative opening on Friday as traders return to their terminals after a day's break. The SGX Nifty was down 40 points at 14,668, at 7:30 AM, although favourable global cues may help cushion the fall.
Besides, Covid-related updates, corporate results, and stock-specific developments will remain the other key triggers for the markets today. Investors may also react to macro numbers released on Wednesday post market hours. Meanwhile, WPI inflation for April is set to be declared later in the day.
Results today
A total of 41 companies, including the likes of Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Just Dial, and Mindspace Business Parks REIT are scheduled to release their quarterly results today.
Most analysts back Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to report healthy quarterly results on the back of nearly Rs 17,500 crore order book. The company’s ability to hold on to margins amid higher raw-material prices and restored salaries/wage cuts through cost efficiencies and cost control, order pipeline, and commentary on FY22 guidance amid the Covid-19 second wave uncertainty are among the key monitorables for L&T, according to analysts. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street ended sharply higher at the close of a broad rally on Thursday, bouncing back from three straight days of selling on upbeat labor market data. All three major U.S. stock indexes notched solid gains, with the S&P 500 enjoying its biggest percentage gain in over a month. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 1.29 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.72 per cent.
The trend was firm among Asian indices as well. Japan's Nikkei shot up 1.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX 200 traded over half a per cent up in early Friday trade.
(with inputs from Reuters)
