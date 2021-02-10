- How Sebi's warning system curbs GameStop-like gains in Indian stock markets
- Sensex, Nifty snap 6-session rally, end marginally lower; M&M falls 3.6%
- Sebi comes out with disclosure format under insider trading rules
- Virescent floats first solar InvIT, places 400 Mw assets under pvt trust
- IndiGo Airlines operator InterGloble settles row with Sebi, pays Rs 2.1 cr
- Weak US outlook in near term, higher costs to weigh on Torrent Pharma
- Equity MFs see outflows for seventh month despite upswing in market
- Poor connection for Sun TV investors even as firm gets tougher on content
- IndusInd Bank stock on the rise as demand for commercial vehicle recovers
- Budget sops may spur up to 10% Mauritius funds to relocate to IFSC
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Titan Q3 results today
LIVE updates: Six new stocks -- Gujarat Gas, MPhasis, L&T Tech, Alembic Pharma, City Union, and Granules India -- will enter the Futures & Options segment from February 26
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets may return to their winning ways after snapping their six-day winning streak on Tuesday, on account of profit-booking. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 54 points up at 15,171. Corporate results, and stock-specific developments remain the key triggers for the day.
Results today
A total of 330 companies, including Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, and Aurobindo Pharma are set to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, major stock indexes closed little changed, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq eked out a record high on a gain of 0.14 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.11 pre cent and the Dow lost 0.03 per cent.
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last up 0.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent. Hang Sang index, meanwhile, was ruling 1.4 per cent higher.
In commodities, Brent oil rose on Tuesday to $61.06 in the seventh straight session of gains, touching 13-month highs.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More