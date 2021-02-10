JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Titan Q3 results today

LIVE updates: Six new stocks -- Gujarat Gas, MPhasis, L&T Tech, Alembic Pharma, City Union, and Granules India -- will enter the Futures & Options segment from February 26

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets may return to their winning ways after snapping their six-day winning streak on Tuesday, on account of profit-booking. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 54 points up at 15,171. Corporate results, and stock-specific developments remain the key triggers for the day. 

A total of 330 companies, including Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, and Aurobindo Pharma are set to announce their quarterly earnings today.
On Wall Street, major stock indexes closed little changed, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq eked out a record high on a gain of 0.14 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.11 pre cent and the Dow lost 0.03 per cent.

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last up 0.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent. Hang Sang index, meanwhile, was ruling 1.4 per cent higher.

In commodities, Brent oil rose on Tuesday to $61.06 in the seventh straight session of gains, touching 13-month highs.

(with inputs from Reuters)

