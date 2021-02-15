- Higher EV share, FY22 auto rebound to support Motherson Sumi's revenues
- Domestic mutual funds trim holdings in Reliance Industries, Infosys
- India Inc's profit contribution to GDP likely to jump three times
- Street signs: Railtel GMP at 30%, Bitcoin mirrors equity, and more
- Street bullish on specialty chemicals industry amid robust domestic demand
- Domestic iron ore supplies may take time to ease
- Global trends to guide domestic markets, see consolidation: Analysts
- Sensex, Nifty end with gains for second consecutive week
- International Bullion Exchange to come up this year: IFSCA chairman
- Cautious India CV outlook could keep Bharat Forge stock under pressure
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty poised for gap-up open; ONGC, Voda Idea in focus
LIVE market: Investors will react to macro data and corporate results announced post market hours on Friday and during the weekend
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty was going strong on Monday, up 94 points at 15,252, at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian markets. Investors will first react to the macro data announced post market hours on Friday. The Index of Industrial Production grew by 1 per cent in December on a year-on-year basis while the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate fell for the third consecutive month to 4.06 per cent in January. They will also react to the corporate results announced post market hours on Friday and during the weekend.
Global cues
Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raised hopes of a rapid economic recovery. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.2 per cent and Australia’s benchmark index was up 1 per cent.
Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raised hopes of a rapid economic recovery. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.2 per cent and Australia’s benchmark index was up 1 per cent.
US stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs. The Dow finished 0.1 per cent higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.5 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices climbed to the highest since January 2020, with Brent crude rising 61 cents to $63.04 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
