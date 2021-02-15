JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty poised for gap-up open; ONGC, Voda Idea in focus

LIVE market: Investors will react to macro data and corporate results announced post market hours on Friday and during the weekend

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty was going strong on Monday, up 94 points at 15,252, at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian markets. Investors will first react to the macro data announced post market hours on Friday. The Index of Industrial Production grew by 1 per cent in December on a year-on-year basis while the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate fell for the third consecutive month to 4.06 per cent in January. They will also react to the corporate results announced post market hours on Friday and during the weekend.

Global cues

Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raised hopes of a rapid economic recovery. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.2 per cent and Australia’s benchmark index was up 1 per cent.

US stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs. The Dow finished 0.1 per cent higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.5 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices climbed to the highest since January 2020, with Brent crude rising 61 cents to $63.04 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

