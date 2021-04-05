JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open lower amid rising Covid-19 cases

LIVE market updates: India recorded its biggest-ever spike of 1.03 lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to Worldometer

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: markets, sgx nifty, britannia inds, jp power, v-mart retail
LIVE market updates: The domestic markets look set to start the week on a subdued note, spooke by fast-rising Covid cases in the country, despite positive global market sentiment.

India recorded its biggest-ever spike of 1.03 lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to Worldometer. The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced a weekend lockdown in the state in a bid to curb the growing cases in the state

on the macroeconomic front, investors would keep an eye on the Manufacturing PMI data for March that will be released later today

Global cues
 
Asia stocks and US futures climbed Monday as investors weighed an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report and the sustainability of the latest selloff in bonds.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. Australian and Chinese markets were closed.

