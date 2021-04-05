- Warehousing yields decline as global players race to invest in assets
- Developed markets outperformed emerging markets in March, shows data
- ECM activities: ICICI Securities takes pole position with Rs 9K-crore deals
- Street signs: Macrotech GMP muted, PLI boost for AC companies & more
- IndusInd Bank: With the balance sheet stabilising, focus shifts to growth
- Eight of top-10 most valued firms add cumulatively over Rs 1.2 trn in m-cap
- Equitas SFB IPO: Diversified loan book helps firm overcome poor Day-1
- Burger King India IPO: Well placed to tap the QSR opportunity in market
- Route Mobile IPO: Company's signal stays strong on surge in Cloud adoption
- Rossari Biotech IPO: A diversified portfolio, expansion are key triggers
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open lower amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE market updates: India recorded its biggest-ever spike of 1.03 lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to Worldometer
LIVE market updates: The domestic markets look set to start the week on a subdued note, spooke by fast-rising Covid cases in the country, despite positive global market sentiment.
India recorded its biggest-ever spike of 1.03 lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to Worldometer. The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced a weekend lockdown in the state in a bid to curb the growing cases in the state
on the macroeconomic front, investors would keep an eye on the Manufacturing PMI data for March that will be released later today
Global cues
Asia stocks and US futures climbed Monday as investors weighed an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report and the sustainability of the latest selloff in bonds.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. Australian and Chinese markets were closed.
