- Losing sheen: Domestic corporate bonds no more FPIs' favourites in FY21
- Mindtree ticks double-digit growth to ride on strong deal pipeline
- Street signs: Indian markets still weak, volatility mars PSBs' QIP plans
- Bank FDs in spotlight as returns of liquid funds hit two-decade low
- FPIs pull out Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets in April so far
- US stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland currency manipulators
- Markets regulator fines two trading members in NSE co-location case
- Escorts Heart Institute receives Sebi notice in funds diversion case
- Indices eke out slim gains, close lower for the week; Asian Paints up 3%
- Metal & mining stocks big laggard on bourses over the long term
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-down opening; Macrotech to list today
LIVE market: ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, and CRISIL, are among the companies set to release quarterly numbers today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
As per the latest data, India recorded over 2.75 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, its biggest single-day spike with total cases past the 1.5 crore mark since the start of the pandemic.
Results today
ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, CRISIL, Agio Paper & Industries, Pratik Panels, Response Informatics, and Sri Chakra Cement will release quarterly numbers on Monday.
Global cues
Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while Covid-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. Australian shares were 0.25 per cent higher while South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 per cent.
New listing
Shares of Macrotech Developers will list on the bourses today. The IPO that ran between April 7-9 was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 486 per share.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More