JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-down opening; Macrotech to list today

LIVE market: ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, and CRISIL, are among the companies set to release quarterly numbers today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: markets, sgx nifty, hdfc bank, mindtree, macrotech developers
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices look poised for a gap-down start as India continues to report a record spike in Covid cases. At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 170 points down at 14,472.

As per the latest data, India recorded over 2.75 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, its biggest single-day spike with total cases past the 1.5 crore mark since the start of the pandemic.

Results today
 
ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, CRISIL, Agio Paper & Industries, Pratik Panels, Response Informatics, and Sri Chakra Cement will release quarterly numbers on Monday.

Global cues

Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while Covid-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. Australian shares were 0.25 per cent higher while South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 per cent.

New listing

Shares of Macrotech Developers will list on the bourses today. The IPO that ran between April 7-9 was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 486 per share.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh