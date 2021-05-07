JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a firm start; HDFC Q4 results today

LIVE market: Backed by strong individual loan book, healthy NII, and fewer provisions, Street expects mortgage lender HDFC to report nearly 50 per cent YoY increase in net profit for Q4FY21

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are poised to begin this week's last trading session on a firm note, helped by favourable global cues. However, the International Monetary Fund's comment that the recent jump in Covid-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund's April forecast for 12.5 per cent growth in India's economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 could cap the upside. 

India reported a record 414,433 new infections and 3,920 deaths on Thursday, according to Worldometer. Besides, corporate results, stock-specific developments, and foreign fund flow will remain other key factors for market direction.

Results today

A total of 25 companies, including Housing Development Finance Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Dabur India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, and Kansai Nerolac Paints are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.

Backed by strong individual loan book, healthy net interest income (NII), and fewer provisions, Street expects mortgage lender HDFC to report nearly 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21). READ MORE

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.93 per cent overnight, while the S&P 500 gained 0.82 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.37 per cent.

Asian indices were also positive in Friday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent, Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.7 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)

