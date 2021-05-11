JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges 200 points, indicates gap-down opening

LIVE market: Asian stocks dropped in early Tuesday trade as a demand resurgence is colliding with strained supply of basic materials, helping to fuel inflation worries

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices may open gap-down on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues amid inflation fears. Meanwhile, on the Covid front, with 329,517 fresh infections, India recorded a significant drop in the number of daily cases for the second straight day.

Besides, investors will keep an eye on the results of the MSCI May 2021 semi-annual index review, which is set to be released later in the day. They will also track corporate results and other stock-specific developments.

Results today

A total of 28 companies, including Siemens, Alembic Pharma, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, and KEC International, are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
 
Global cues

Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation jitters drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens. Industrial and healthcare shares limited the Dow’s decline but the blue-chip average reversed course late in the session to snap a three-day streak of record closing highs. The Dow Jones fell 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.55 per cent.

Asian stocks dropped in early Tuesday trade as a demand resurgence is colliding with strained supply of basic materials, helping to fuel inflation worries. Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10 per cent. Consequently, Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.7 per cent

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh