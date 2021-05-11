- Indian markets ignoring Covid-19 impact, set for correction: Top stock fund
- Expensive valuations may cap near-term upside in chemical stocks: Analysts
- Rising global energy prices likely to turn the heat on Indian markets
- Value of FPI, LIC and retail holdings hits record highs in Q4, shows data
- Foreign portfolio investors turn tech-lite but analysts are positive
- Sensex, Nifty rise for 4th straight session; pharma, banking stocks gain
- Small-caps off to the best start in four years; surge more than 25%
- Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
- PNB to raise equity capital from share sale; sets floor price at Rs 35.51
- Nifty Pharma index hits all-time high; Sun Pharma scales 4-year high
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges 200 points, indicates gap-down opening
LIVE market: Asian stocks dropped in early Tuesday trade as a demand resurgence is colliding with strained supply of basic materials, helping to fuel inflation worries
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices may open gap-down on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues amid inflation fears. Meanwhile, on the Covid front, with 329,517 fresh infections, India recorded a significant drop in the number of daily cases for the second straight day.
Besides, investors will keep an eye on the results of the MSCI May 2021 semi-annual index review, which is set to be released later in the day. They will also track corporate results and other stock-specific developments.
Results today
A total of 28 companies, including Siemens, Alembic Pharma, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, and KEC International, are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation jitters drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens. Industrial and healthcare shares limited the Dow’s decline but the blue-chip average reversed course late in the session to snap a three-day streak of record closing highs. The Dow Jones fell 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.55 per cent.
Asian stocks dropped in early Tuesday trade as a demand resurgence is colliding with strained supply of basic materials, helping to fuel inflation worries. Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10 per cent. Consequently, Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.7 per cent
(with inputs from Reuters)
