MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE markets: Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality are among the 33 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Tracking a cautious global market setup, the SGX Nifty traded weak, indicating a negative start to the week for the Indian markets. However, India reporting Covid-19 cases below the 250,000-mark for the second consecutive day may help cap the losses.

Besides, oil price movement, rupee's trajectory and corporate results will further guide market mood.

Results today

Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality are among the 33 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Global cues

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on US inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 per cent while South Korea's Kospi shed 0.18 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.22 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

