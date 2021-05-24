- Value investing: Judging 'value', through another lens, and in real terms
- Gold saving funds see Rs 864-crore net inflow in April, shows data
- Street signs: Nifty's new high on cards, Sensex's costly exclusion & more
- Long-term investing gaining traction among mutual fund investors
- Nine of top-10 firms gain Rs 2.41 trn in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL lead chart
- Bitcoin rises after Musk supports crypto in battle against fiat currencies
- Sugar stocks trading weak on subsidy squeeze may be an anomaly
- SBI's March quarter showing impresses Street; stock jumps over 5%
- NSE shares soar over 25% on boost from Securities Appellate Tribunal relief
- Sebi doubles AIFs overseas investment limit to $1.5 bn after talks with RBI
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a negative start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE markets: Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality are among the 33 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: Tracking a cautious global market setup, the SGX Nifty traded weak, indicating a negative start to the week for the Indian markets. However, India reporting Covid-19 cases below the 250,000-mark for the second consecutive day may help cap the losses.
Global cues
Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on US inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 per cent while South Korea's Kospi shed 0.18 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.22 per cent.
Besides, oil price movement, rupee's trajectory and corporate results will further guide market mood.
Results today
Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality are among the 33 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
