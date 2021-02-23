- Market Ahead, Feb 23: All you need to know before the opening bell
- World shares slide as inflation fears batter bonds, commodities surge
- India business drives strong Q3 margin performance for Mahindra CIE
- Investor charter may not have a monetary compensation mechanism
- Bears take control: Sensex slips below 50,000, investors lose Rs 3.7 trn
- Global indices rejig likely to push flows into domestic stock markets
- F&O volumes likely to decline 30% on tighter peak margin regulation
- Short selling by market players led to rise in bond yields: SBI report
- Base metals stocks shine as supply crunch, EV push lift copper, zinc prices
- Relief for HDFC Bank as SAT stays Sebi directive on Rs 160 cr transfer
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; RIL, Info Edge in focus
LIVE markets: Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 gained half a per cent while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8 per cent in early trading
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets might open higher on Tuesday after closing in the red for five consecutive sessions. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 45 points up at 14,720, indicating a positive open. However, elevated crude prices and mixed global cues might keep investors on their toes.
Global cues
Rising US Treasury yields and inflation prospects led to a further rotation out of the big tech stocks responsible for a major Wall Street rally during the pandemic. In the overnight trade, the Dow Jones rose 0.09 per cent, eking a small gain. The S&P 500 lost 0.77 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.46 per cent.
Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 gained half a per cent while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.8 per cent in early trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.2 per cent. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Brent crude futures rose $2.33 to settle at $65.24 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
