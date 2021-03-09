- Bajaj Consumer: Growth expectations, inexpensive valuations drive rally
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE market: The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 1.6029 per cent, from 1.594 per cent late on Monday
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 68 points up at 15,050, at 7:30 AM, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday. In the absence of any major domestic trigger, investors will today track global cues, oil price movement, and stock-specific developments for market direction.
Global cues
Asian stocks were trading largely higher on Tuesday, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and hope of quick passage of a $1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill by the House of Representatives. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index rose 0.7 per cent in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei was flat and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow advanced 0.97 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq shed over 2 per cent after a big downturn in tech shares. US treasury yields advanced as investors continued to price in higher inflation and more upbeat prospects for the US economy. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.6029 per cent, from 1.594 per cent late on Monday.
Oil prices settled lower. Brent crude futures settled at $68.24 per barrel, down $1.12 or 1.61 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
