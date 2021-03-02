- Stocks to watch: BPCL, Shipping Corp, Hero Moto, Tata Motors, IDBI Bank
- Market Ahead, March 2: All you need to know before the Opening Bell
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher for second straight day
- Sensex, Nifty rebound as yield pressure eases; ONGC, UltraTech gain
- Oil rebounds from biggest slump since Nov ahead of a key Opec+ meeting
- Reduced debt, better business outlook spark rally in Aditya Birla Fashion
- Cayman Islands' grey list tag may hurt FPI investments into India
- Sebi plans change in norms to trim promoters' sway on independent directors
- Private sector's cost efficiency drive aiding Siemens' profitability
- India's MF assets-to-GDP ratio much lower than global average
MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 400 points in pre-open, Nifty tests 15k
LIVE markets: India's goods and services tax (GST) collection surpassed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the fifth consecutive month, touching Rs 1.13 trillion in February
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look set to open higher for the second straight day, with the BSE barometer Sensex expected to make a dash to reclaim the 50,000 mark amid a firm set of global cues. At 7.25 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 102 points higher, indicating a gap-up start for indices back home.
Besides, strong macroeconomic data and weakness in crude oil prices could also support the upside. India's goods and services tax (GST) collection surpassed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the fifth consecutive month, touching Rs 1.13 trillion in February, indicating signs of improvement in the economy.
dala
Global cues
dala
Global cues
US stocks surged overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its best day in nearly nine months, after a retreat in bond yields and optimism about more US fiscal stimulus and a wider distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine whetted investor appetites for risk. Overall, the Dow Jones surged 1.95 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38 per cent. The Nasdaq jumped 3 per cent.
Asian shares were also largely higher on. Korea's Kospi surged 1.7 per cent in early deals, Australian shares jumped 0.4% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent.
The exuberance in risk assets did not help energy markets. Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption. Brent crude fell 1.7 per cent to $63.31 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More