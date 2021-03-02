JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 400 points in pre-open, Nifty tests 15k

LIVE markets: India's goods and services tax (GST) collection surpassed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the fifth consecutive month, touching Rs 1.13 trillion in February

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look set to open higher for the second straight day, with the BSE barometer Sensex expected to make a dash to reclaim the 50,000 mark amid a firm set of global cues. At 7.25 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 102 points higher, indicating a gap-up start for indices back home.

Besides, strong macroeconomic data and weakness in crude oil prices could also support the upside. India's goods and services tax (GST) collection surpassed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the fifth consecutive month, touching Rs 1.13 trillion in February, indicating signs of improvement in the economy.
Global cues

US stocks surged overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its best day in nearly nine months, after a retreat in bond yields and optimism about more US fiscal stimulus and a wider distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine whetted investor appetites for risk. Overall, the Dow Jones surged 1.95 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38 per cent. The Nasdaq jumped 3 per cent.

Asian shares were also largely higher on. Korea's Kospi surged 1.7 per cent in early deals, Australian shares jumped 0.4% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent.

The exuberance in risk assets did not help energy markets. Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption. Brent crude fell 1.7 per cent to $63.31 a barrel.

