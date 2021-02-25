- Stocks to watch: Nureca, Max Fin, Axis Bank, DRL, Dredging Corp, Affle
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 400 points in pre-open, Nifty tops 15,100
LIVE market: Nureca's Rs 100 crore public issue was subscribed nearly 40 times.
LIVE market updates: The domestic benchmark indices look set to open higher for the third day on the trot, amid strong trends in the global markets, with the SGX Nifty trading 23 points up at 15,029, at 7:30 AM. The February series derivative expiry, meanwhile, may inject volatility into the session.
New listing
Shares of home healthcare and wellness products provider Nureca will list at the bourses today. The company's Rs 100 crore public issue was subscribed nearly 40 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.10 times, non-institutional investors 31.59 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 166.65 times.
Global cues
In overnight trade, the Dow Jones set a record high rising 1.3 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent. The Nasdaq index, which fell as much as 1.3 per cent earlier in the session, regained its footing and closed up 0.99 per cent.
Asian stocks perked up on Thursday. Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.9 per cent in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei added 1.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also rose half a per cent.
In commodities, crude oil climbed to fresh 13-month highs after US government data showed a drop in crude output as a deep freeze disrupted production last week. Brent was at $67.31, up 2.97 per cent on the day.
(with inputs from Reuters)
