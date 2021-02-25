India's fiscal position to remain weak even as deficit improves: Moody's

Global rating agency Moody's today said India's weak fiscal position will remain a key credit challenge in 2021. Also, the prospects for fiscal consolidation remain weak, particularly given the government's mixed track record of implementing revenue-raising measures.

Meanwhile, Icra, Moody's Indian affiliate, said it expects a considerable rebound in India's economic growth in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY22) on the back of higher central government spending, and a pick-up, albeit uneven, in consumption.

Overall, Icra projects that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will rise 10.5 per cent in FY22 and nominal GDP by 14.5 per cent for fiscal 2022 as the pandemic recedes.

Moody's said the central government's fiscal deficit for FY21 and FY22 should be lower than projected. This is on back of stronger revenue generation in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and higher nominal GDP growth in fiscal 2022.

"Still, wide fiscal deficits combined with lower real and nominal GDP growth over the medium term will constrain the government's ability to reduce its debt burden," says Gene Fang, a Moody's Associate Managing

Referring to fiscal consolidation, Moody’s said the government has not provided an explicit medium-term fiscal consolidation road map. But, according to budget (for 2021-22) it targets a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP by fiscal 2026. This amounts to an average annual deficit reduction of about 0.5 per cent of GDP over four years.

Global rating agency said given India's very high debt burden, this gradual pace of consolidation will prevent material strengthening in the government's fiscal position over the medium term. The scenario could be different if nominal GDP growth picks up sustainably to reach much higher rates than historically recorded.

The economic rebound in underway, but the consumption recovery remains uneven. Domestic affiliate ICRA said the recent economic data signal a broadening of the economic rebound in the third quarter. The most tracked indicators in Q3Fy21 showed improvements from the year-ago period. Data for the current quarter also suggest a stable economic momentum.

Meanwhile, near-term prospects for the agricultural sector are bright, in ICRA's assessment, with many regions recording healthy precipitation and reservoir levels, increasing acreage of Rabi crops and healthy procurement trends.