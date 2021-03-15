JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty below 15k; financials, metals dip

LIVE market: The Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty Financial Services index, down 0.7 per cent, bleeding the most

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock brokers
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices slid over half a per cent in Monday's early deals after opening on a flat note, dragged mainly by financials and metals.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 400 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 50,370 levels and the Nifty50 index gave up the 15,000-mark. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank fell over 1 per cent each, and were the top Sensex laggards.

The Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty Financial Services index, down 0.7 per cent, bleeding the most.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

New listing

Shares of MTAR Technologies will debut on the bourses today. The issue which ran between March 3-5 was subscribed over 200 times. The segment reserved for retail investors was subscribed 28.4 times, qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 165 times and non-institutional category received 650.79 times subscription.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh