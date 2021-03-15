Five factors behind Sensex's 950-point crash today

-
ALSO READ
Here's what triggered Sensex's 1,145-point crash on Monday
Sensex tumbles 1,407 points: Three factors behind market crash today
Bond yields, US air strike: What dragged the Sensex 1,939 pts lower today
Rising yields halt benchmarks' winning streak; Sensex falls 487 points
Global sell-off, lockdown fear: 5 reasons why Sensex tanked 1,115 pts today
-
The equity benchmark indices were on track for the second day of fall on Monday (indices closed weak on Friday as well). The fall comes on the back of weak macroeconomic data (dip in IIP, rise in inflation) and resurgence in Covid-19 infections. Besides, elevated crude prices and jump in bond yields also weighed on sentiment.
The BSE benchmark Sensex shed over 950 points and breached the 50,000 mark in intraday deals, while Nifty50 also gave up the 15,000 level, down over 200 points.
Weakness in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and banking and financial stocks was what dragged indices lower even as IT stocks, without much success, tried to cushion the fall.
The rout also engulfed the broader markets as they declined in tandem with the benchmark. The Nifty Midcap100, Smallcap100 and the broadest Nifty500 were all down over 1 per cent each.
"Market trends are unclear. While the dollar index cooling to 9.16 is a positive for capital inflows the 10-year bond yield hovering around 1.64 per cent is a concern. Also the rise in core inflation, mainly pushed up by commodity price rise, is a concern. Looks like we are at the trough of the interest rate cycle. Recent Covid resurgence is another concern," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Here are the key factors that dragged markets lower on Monday.
Concerns on macro print
The weak macroeconomic print spooked investors who have been ploughing money into the market amid hopes of a strong economic recovery. In a double whammy for the economy, industrial production growth re-entered the negative territory by contracting 1.6 per cent in January, while retail inflation soared to a three-month high of 5.03 per cent in February on costlier food items. That apart, WPI inflation came in at 4.17 per cent in February, up 2.03 per cent from January.
"Looking ahead, we expect large upticks in the WPI inflation over the next three months, as the wedge between the commodity prices and their year-ago level intensifies. We expect the headline and core WPI inflation to rise to around 6 per cent each in March 2021. Subsequently, we expect the headline WPI inflation to harden further to between 9-9.5 per cent , and the core-WPI inflation to climb to 7-7.5 per cent by May 2021, before displaying a more gradual moderation to 4 per cent each by the end of 2021," said Aditi Nayar, vice-president and principal economist at ICRA.
Rising bond yields
The 10-year US Treasuries yield stood at 1.634 per cent, having risen to as high as 1.642 per cent on Friday, a high last seen in February last year. A spike in bond yields does not bode well for emerging markets like India as investors shun riskier assets in their favour.
Amid this backdrop, investors would keep an eye on US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, slated for March 16-17, to understand how the US central bank plans to tackle the volatility in the bond yields.
Oil on a boil
Besides, rising yields, a flare-up in crude prices is another worry for markets. After rising to $71 barrel last week, Brent crude was hovering close to the $70 a barrel mark amid output cuts from major producers and optimism about global economic recovery. Oil prices will continue to be closely watched as India is one of the biggest oil importers in the world.
Covid fears return
India recorded 26,291 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union Health Ministry data. With 118 new fatalities, Covid-19 death toll reached 158,725, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections. While the inoculation drive could soothe investors' concerns, the latest concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine and suspension of its use in some nations in Europe could prove to be a setback if authorities in India decide to follow suit. Besides, sporadic lockdowns also pose the threat to already fragile Indian economic recovery.
Weakness in global markets
Asian stocks reversed gains and dipped while the US and European equity futures were mixed as liquidity concerns weighed on Chinese shares and benchmark Treasury yields traded around a one-year high. Chinese shares extended declines on concern the nation’s economic recovery portends less accommodative monetary policy, Bloomberg reported.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.9 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index shed 0.3 per cent and China’s CSI 300 Index fell 2.7 per cent. S&P 500 futures also declined, indicating a weak start for US markets later today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU