MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open gap-down; Heranba Industries to list today
LIVE market updates: The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed above 1.5 per cent to as high as 1.5727 per cent, but still below a one-year high of 1.614 per cent struck last week
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are set to open gap-down for the second straight session on Friday amid feeble global cues as rising US Treasury yields again rattled equity investors. Besides, a jump in crude oil prices could add to the selling pressure.
New listing
Heranba Industries is slated to list its shares on bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 627 per share. The issue was subscribed 83 times, with the retail investors portion getting subscribed 11 times.
Global cues
US stocks had dropped sharply on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed some investors by not indicating that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.1 per cent, the Dow Jones fell 1.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.34 per cent.
Bond investors with a bearish view of Treasuries took heart in Powell’s remarks and sold the notes. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed above 1.5 per cent to as high as 1.5727 per cent, but still below a one-year high of 1.614 per cent struck last week.
Asian stocks, too, skidded on Friday. In early trade, Australian stocks shed 1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent, and shares in Seoul fell 0.24 per cent.
Energy markets were not spared the volatility either, with oil prices surging more than 5 per cent overnight to their highest in over a year, after OPEC and its allies agreed to keep production unchanged into April. Brent crude was last trading at $66.84 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
