MARKET LIVE: Indices may see a flat start; Nestle Q4 results today

- World stocks look to extend bull run to 12th day on economic optimism
- Budget 2021 sops likely to bring rupee trading from offshore to GIFT
- Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio
- Sensex crosses 52,000-mark for first time amid huge investments by FPIs
- Sebi orders forensic audit of books of SunEdison Infrastructure Ltd
- Sebi bars entities, individuals from securities mkt for fraudulent trading
- Nureca initial public offering subscribed 5.73 times on first day
- Sebi increasingly trying to spot global links in many of its investigations
- Higher EV share, FY22 auto rebound to support Motherson's revenues
- Market Wrap, Feb 15: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Analysts see a nearly 10-13 per cent growth in Nestle's revenue on a yearly basis for December 2020 quarter
LIVE stock market updates: The Indian benchmark indices may witness a flat start today, with the SGX Nifty trading with meagre gains at 15,342, at 7:30 AM. Investors will track corporate results, stock-specific developments, and foreign fund flow. Besides, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today hold the post-Budget meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's central board where she will outline the main points of the Union Budget 2021-22 and also discuss the roadmap to fiscal consolidation.
Global cues
Asian shares held firm on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent to a 30-year high. The mainland Chinese markets will remain closed for Lunar New Year through Wednesday while Wall Street was also closed on Monday. In commodities, oil prices soared to their highest in about 13 months with Brent crude rising 1.2 per cent to $63.15 a barrel.
Results today
A total of seven companies, including Nestle India, Varun Beverages, and GM Polyplast, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
A continued increase in in-home consumption and demand for packaged food along with the festive season is likely to have driven the growth for Nestle India during the December 2020 quarter, according to analysts, who see a nearly 10-13 per cent growth in revenue on a yearly basis. READ MORE
