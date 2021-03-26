JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 450 pts, Nifty tops 14,450; Den Networks falls 7%

LIVE market: The Nifty sectoral indices were painted green, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Metal indices rising over 1 per cent, each

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Suryoday Small Finance Bank

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices started the April series on a firm note, rising 1 per cent in Friday's early deals, on the back of favourable global cues.

Among headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 450 points, or 1 per cent, at 48,900 levels and the Nifty50 index topped the 14,450-mark. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra rose 2 per cent, each, and were the top Sensex gainers.

The Nifty sectoral indices were painted green, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Metal indices rising over 1 per cent, each.

New listings

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers and Suroday Small Finance Bank will list at the bourses today. The IPO of Suryoday SFB was subscribed 2.37 times while that of Kalyan Jewellers was subscribed 2.61 times.

