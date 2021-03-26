Godrej Properties sells 275 flats worth Rs 475 crore in a day in Noida

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties expects Q4 FY21 to be 'blockbuster' in launches, sales
Godrej Properties' shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,750 cr
Godrej Properties raises Rs 3,750 cr via QIP to expand business, buy land
Godrej Properties hits record high after it buys land parcel in Bengaluru
Godrej Properties Q2 net drops 80% to Rs 7.1 crore on Covid-19 impact
-
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has sold over 275 flats worth Rs 475 crore within one day at its new housing project at Noida.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties entered the NCR market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across five cities. Six projects have already been delivered.
In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that the company has "sold over 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore within one day at the launch of its project, Godrej Woods, in Noida".
The project is located in Sector 43, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties,said, "We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region."
According to an investor presentation, the company's sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal.
In the first nine months of 2020-21 fiscal, sales bookings were up 16 per cent atRs 4,093 crore.
During the full 2019-20 fiscal year, the company had posted record sales bookings ofRs 5,915 crore, highest among listed realty firms.
Godrej Properties recently raised Rs 3,750 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) route.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU