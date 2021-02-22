JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a negative start for benchmark indices

LIVE updates: Oil prices were aided by tightening supplies and freezing weather, with Brent crude futures were up 43 cents at $63.34 a barrel

MARKET LIVE | Markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices may slide lower at open on Monday after the SGX Nifty climbed off its early highs. Global cues and stock-specific developments are expected to remain the key market triggers although Brent crude, rupee, and investment trend of foreign institutional investors would also influence trading sentiment.

Global cues
 
Asian share markets inched higher on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei recouped 1 per cent and South Korea 0.4 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 was up 0.1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices were aided by tightening supplies and freezing weather, giving Brent gains of 21 per cent for the year so far. Early Monday, Brent crude futures were up 43 cents at $63.34 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

