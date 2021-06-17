- Gold slides over 1% after Federal Reserve projects rate hikes into 2023
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open gap-down amid weak global cues
LIVE market: A total of 33 companies, including Power Grid Corporation, Natco Pharma, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DB Corp, and Khadim India are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are set to track the losses in global markets and open lower, according to the SGX Nifty, post the US Federal Reserve’s decision to speed up their expected pace of policy tightening.
The US central bank indicated it could begin raising interest rates in 2023, a year earlier than expected. Although, the Fed decided to hold interest rates near zero and said it will continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month to fuel the economic recovery. READ MORE
Besides, the weekly F&O expiry and a rally in oil prices might keep the session volatile.
Results today
A total of 33 companies, including Power Grid Corporation, Natco Pharma, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DB Corp, and Khadim India are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
The three main Wall Street indexes all closed down overnight. The Dow fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.54 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.24 per cent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 and Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent, each, in Thursday's early deals.
In commodities, oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, closing in on $75 a barrel. Brent crude gained 40 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to hit $74.39 a barrel, reaching its highest since April 2019.
(with inputs from Reuters)
